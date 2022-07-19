Empowering You To Create The Life You Love To Live
Discover your inner strength and achieve your dreams with personalized Coaching & NLP
Discover your inner strength and achieve your dreams with personalized Coaching & NLP
Hi, my name's Frankie
and after years of procrastination and excuses, I finally chose to ignore my inner b*tch and take a leap of faith into the world of coaching, recently qualifying as a Life Coach and NLP Practitioner.
I have a passion for self development, inner work and getting things done, and I am so excited to finally be living my next, best chapter.
I believe that every individual has the potential to live a fulfilling and purposeful life. My approach is centred around helping you to cultivate self-awareness, identify your values and goals, and create actionable steps towards achieving them.
I am committed to providing a safe and non-judgmental space to explore your inner world and work towards your desired outcomes.
I offer a range of coaching services, including one-on-one coaching sessions, NLP exercises and techniques, and a range of tools and worksheets to allow you to become your best self-coach.
My areas of expertise include confidence development, work-life balance, career aspirations, relationships, limiting beliefs, prioritization, perspectives and personal growth.